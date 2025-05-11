Wrestling On FanNation

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Being Evaluated For Possible Injury At WWE Backlash

The Scottish Warrior may have been hurt during the Men's United States Championship Match at Backlash.

Rick Ucchino

McIntyre may have been hurt at Backlash
McIntyre may have been hurt at Backlash / WWE.com

Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury Saturday night at WWE Backlash.

The Scottish Warrior took part in the opening match of the night, which was the Fatal 4-Way for the Men's United States Championship. Jacob Fatu would defeat LA Knight, thanks to a debuting Jeff Cobb, to retain the gold.

That bout came down to Fatu and Knight after Priest and McIntyre took themselves out of the equation. These two rivals battled each other out into the equipment area, where Priest delivered a massive South of Heaven Choke Slam to McIntyre through two tables.

MORE: WWE Backlash 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre was being evaluated by WWE medical personnel after he partially missed the table and struck his head on the floor.

McIntyre was noticeably grabbing the back of his head after the spot, but there's no further information on his condition.

We wish Drew McIntyre all the best. We'll update this story as more information is made available.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Surprising Superstar Featured In Promo For WWE Night Of Champions PLE In Saudi Arabia

Lyra Valkyria Retains The Women's Intercontinental Title By Defeating Becky Lynch

Jeff Cobb Makes Debuts At WWE Backlash & Helps Jacob Fatu Retain U.S. Championship

The Young Bucks Talk WWE Purchasing AAA, Wrestling Competition (Exclusive)

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino