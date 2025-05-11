Drew McIntyre Reportedly Being Evaluated For Possible Injury At WWE Backlash
Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury Saturday night at WWE Backlash.
The Scottish Warrior took part in the opening match of the night, which was the Fatal 4-Way for the Men's United States Championship. Jacob Fatu would defeat LA Knight, thanks to a debuting Jeff Cobb, to retain the gold.
That bout came down to Fatu and Knight after Priest and McIntyre took themselves out of the equation. These two rivals battled each other out into the equipment area, where Priest delivered a massive South of Heaven Choke Slam to McIntyre through two tables.
MORE: WWE Backlash 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre was being evaluated by WWE medical personnel after he partially missed the table and struck his head on the floor.
McIntyre was noticeably grabbing the back of his head after the spot, but there's no further information on his condition.
We wish Drew McIntyre all the best. We'll update this story as more information is made available.
