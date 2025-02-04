Bayley Announced For 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game On ESPN
ESPN and the NBA unveiled the rosters for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Tuesday. The game will take place at the Oakland Arena in California on Friday, February 14 and one of the Bay Area's best will be taking part.
Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been selected to play as part of Team Rice, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, along with six-time Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, and several others.
For those who are wondering, Bayley knows ball. The San Jose native was the captain of the Independence High School girls basketball team back in the day.
It's safe to assume that the Role Model had at least an inkling that she'd be making the NBA Celebrity All-Star squad this year, as she's been posting videos of her practicing on the hardcourt on social media in recent weeks.
WWE Superstars are no strangers to the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. The Miz put on quite the show back in 2023 and nearly won the game for his team. The former WWE Champion drilled a half court shot over Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, but he did not get it off ahead of the buzzer.
The game this year will air at 7 p.m. ET, February 14 on all ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN + and Disney +.
