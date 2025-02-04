WWE Raw on Netflix Live Updates, Results & Highlights (2/3/25)
What will Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have to say about their respective WWE Royal Rumble victories over the weekend? The world will find out on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Jey Uso surprised the world when he eliminated John Cena to win the first Royal Rumble match of his career. Jey now will have to decide whether he wants to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Jey will address the WWE Universe tonight on Raw and will likely have insight into who he's going to choose.
Charlotte Flair will talk about her return to WWE and victory at the Royal Rumble. Will Charlotte Flair choose Tiffany Stratton for a match at WrestleMania or will she renew her feud with Rhea Ripley on Raw for the Women's World Championship. Time will tell.
This week's episode of Raw will also feature two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn will take place to determine the next competitor in the men's match. That winner will join John Cena, who declared for the match on Saturday after his Royal Rumble loss. In the women's division, Liv Morgan will square off against Iyo Sky with a spot in the Elimination Chamber on the line.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Time: 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Announced Matches And Segments
- CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn - WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky - WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Jey Uso speaks on Royal Rumble win
- Charlotte Flair speaks on Royal Rumble win
-The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, kicked off the show with an entrance through the crowd and lots of "yeeting." The audience gave Jey a raucous reaction with the entrance taking nearly eight minutes because of the audience response.
-When Jey Uso spoke, he thanked the fans for the loud ovation and then took a quick walk down memory lane. Jey said he wasn't ready for the singles run early in his career -- that he didn't have it. He said that he had it now, though, because he was the 2025 Royal Rumble winner. Rigth after, he was interrupted by Gunther.
-Gunther said that a match with Jey Uso didn't appeal to him and that Jey couldn't lace his boots. Gunther said that he refused to have another match with him again. He said beating Jey at WrestleMania wouldn't add anything to his legacy. He said that if Jey chooses to face him at WrestleMania, he'll spend weeks beating Jey up and then put on the worst show of violence in history at WrestleMania.
-WWE aired a recap video of John Cena declaring for a spot in the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
-Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser with the Penta Driver. Kaiser controlled a large portion of the match, but Penta rallied to get the win. After the match, Penta was interviewed by Jackie Redmond, but Pete Dunne walked out before he could say anything. With Penta distracted, Kaiser attacked Penta and laid him out.
-Michael Cole and Pat McAfee updated the audience on JD McDonagh's injury from last week on Raw. The Judgment Day was shown backstage and an angry Finn Balor yelled at the group for falling apart while he was away. Liv Morgan difused the situation by telling Finn that Dominik Mysterio got him a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber.
-Charlotte Flair made her entrance.