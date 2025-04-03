New MMA Movie Starring The Rock Gets Official Release Date
The Smashing Machine, which stars The Rock, will officially hit theaters on October 3 of this year.
Deadline is reporting that the film will now drop that weekend because of competitive shifts around other releases including the Michael Jackson biopic. The Smashing Machine will go head to head with Channing Tatum's new movie, Roofman, and The Keeper.
The Smashing Machine is a film about the MMA career of Mark Kerr. The Rock plays the role of Kerr and stars alongside Emily Blunt. The two have previously worked together on other films including Disney's Jungle Cruise. It will be Rock's only movie release in 2025.
The Rock has a busy 2025, though, including his potential involvement with WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. And while he has not been officially announced for either of those shows, he has been in the middle of the main event championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.
At WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and joined The Rock -- turning heel for the first time in 20 years. The Rock was making overtures to get Rhodes to join him, but Rhodes denied him and then was assaulted by Cena.
Last year at WrestleMania 40, The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock was victorious in that match.
WrestleMania will feature Cena vs. Rhodes in the night two main event. The night one main event will be Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Other announced matches for the show include Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles, and more.
