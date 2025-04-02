WWE NXT Fans Taunt AEW's Tony Khan After Ricky Saints Title Win
WWE NXT didn't hold back on AEW owner Tony Khan.
Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW, defeated another former AEW talent in Shawn Spears to capture the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday night's episode.
During the match, NXT fans in attendance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, had a loud chant directed at Khan: "Tony fumbled."
The "Tony fumbled" chant was also audible after Ethan Page - yet another former AEW talent - stood over Saints to finish the show.
That is, of course, in reference to Saints being released from his AEW contract back in February before joining WWE. He had not wrestled on AEW television since March 2024.
In an interview with Busted Open Radio after his exit, Saints opened up on the possible reasons for how things unfolded with him in AEW.
“You could say it was Punk leaving and things kinda fell apart. Absolutely, I probably agree with you on that, alright? Or you could say is that Ricky didn’t play the politics well enough. Alright, for sure…there’s so many things you can say.”- Ricky Saints
He also mentioned in the interview that "never once was I not willing to do something" and "never once was I sabotaging anything" with AEW's creative.
Meanwhile, the WWE creative seems to be working well for Saints, as he won the title in just his third match in NXT. He figures to play a prominent role at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
