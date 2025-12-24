Pizza Shop Owner Calls Roman Reigns "A True Hero" After Christmas Act For Sick Kids

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns stepped up, acknowledged Christmas, and helped sick children eat this holiday season.

Reigns is a two-time leukemia survivor and a supporter of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Florida. Reigns regularly visits children at the hospital, and this year he did more than that before the Christmas holiday.

Reigns reportedly purchased and picked up pizza for the children at the hospital, then delivered it himself. Mimi’s Ravioli was the restaurant where Reigns purchased the food, and the restaurant's owners posted a picture of him on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if you know this guy story but he is a true hero,” Mimi’s Ravioli wrote in the social post. “It’s two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They don’t make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero. I’m glad we can call Joe our friend thank you for stopping by saying hello and bring the kids pizza."

Roman Reigns set to return to WWE in 2026

Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since Survivor Series ,when he teamed up with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos inside of WarGames against The Vision. His team was unsuccessful in winning the match thanks to the help of a masked assailant, whom we now know is Austin Theory.

Roman Reigns & CM Punk | WWE

Reigns has been on and off WWE television throughout 2025 and is currently scheduled to appear at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia at the end of January.

Prior to the WarGames match at Survivor Series, Reigns teased both Rhodes and Punk about going after their world championships. Reigns didn't say which championship he wanted to go after, but said that the title would look better around his waist.

MORE: Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns

Reigns will get his shot to earn an opportunity at the world title at the Royal Rumble. If he wins the match, he'll wrestle for the championship at WrestleMania.

Reigns has wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania for the last four years. Last year, he wrestled both CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the night one main event. He took the loss and was pinned by Seth Rollins thanks to the help of Paul Heyman.

The next night on Raw, Heyman and Rollins formed The Vision faction that Reigns has battled most of the year.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More!

Ric Flair Receives Backlash For Drunken Cameo Message

Dakota Kai Potentially Teased For First Appearance Since WWE Release

Jack Perry Opens Up About 2023 AEW Suspension Following Incident With CM Punk

Roman Reigns Net Worth