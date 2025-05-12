WWE Rumors: Date And Location Of The Second All-Women's Evolution Event Reportedly Set
The second all-women's WWE Evolution event is set to take place later this summer.
A new report by PWInsider indicates that the show is slated to run the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta. The show will be lined up with a Saturday Night's Main Event show that is scheduled for the same weekend.
MORE: WWE Put John Cena's Final Match Up For Bidding From Multiple Host Cities (Exclusive Details)
WWE first ran the all-women's Evolution concept in October of 2018. It was the first women only pro wrestling event in WWE history.
The show was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. It also featured Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match, Toni Storm vs. Iyo Sky in the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament, Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship, and a special tag team match that saw Lita and Trish Stratus team up to take on Mickie James and Alicia Fox.
Matches for Evolution 2 have not been announced or rumored at this time. Since the first Evolution, the WWE women's division has expanded i's championship slate, including the addition of the WWE Women's Intercontinental and United States titles.
