WWE Put John Cena's Final Match Up For Bidding From Multiple Host Cities (Exclusive Details)
While it appears likely that the John Cena Farewell Tour will end in Boston, the process itself was put up for bid.
Cena returned to WWE last summer to announce 2025 would be his last in wrestling. He'd kick off his retirement tour at the Royal Rumble, turned heel on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber, then beat Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. Cena would then have his first successful defense as 17-time champion, defeating Randy Orton at Backlash.
The future WWE Hall of Famer has stressed on multiple occasions that he has limited dates on this run, and is set to face R-Truth at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show. While the aforementioned reporting indicates Cena's final match will indeed be in his home state, that wasn't necessarily a foregone conclusion.
James Stewart of 98.5 "The Sports Hub" in Boston initially reported WWE was packaging Cena's last match as a weekend-long affair for a hosting city, looking for $1.5 million in return for several events. The bids would have been for WWE to "take over" the host city, featuring community events, an Undertaker live show, Smackdown, then Saturday Night's Main Event where Cena would have his final match.
Per Stewart, the Saturday Night's Main Event show would be Dec. 13.
The Takedown on SI has independently confirmed Stewart's report, and has viewed WWE's documents sent to potential host sites regarding the event. The company began searching for prospective bidders two days after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in February, and was aiming to have a host city for what is billed as "John Cena's Final Match" in place by the end of April.
While The Takedown on SI cannot confirm Boston is indeed the host city at this time, it has long been rumored as the spot for Cena's final match, even before this past weekend's reporting.
WWE has yet to confirm the event as of press time.
