The Rock Tears Up During Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival
Critics are enjoying the new movie from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Smashing Machine, a film about the life and career of former MMA star Mark Kerr, premiered at the Venice Film Festival this weekend to an outstanding response. After the screening of the movie was over, the audience gave it and The Rock -- who was there in the audience -- a 15-minute standing ovation.
Cameras captured The Rock during the ovation and he was visibly emotional. The Rock teared up as the crowd applauded the film and performance.
The movie is based on a documentary on Kerr that is titled the same thing as the feature film. According to The Independent, fans won't look at The Rock the same after seeing his portrayal of Kerr in the film.
"The Smashing Machine may not provide the pay-offs that audiences expect from more conventional sports movies, but this is the most raw and vulnerable that Johnson has ever been on screen. Once you’ve seen him this exposed, you won’t watch his typical action movie stunts in quite the same way ever again."- The Independent
The Smashing Mashine is directed by Benny Safdie and also stars Emily Blunt, who has worked with The Rock on other film projects before, including Jungle Cruise.
When will The Rock return to WWE?
The Rock has been a leading man in Hollywood for years, but made time for a return to WWE for WrestleMania 40. The Rock was victorious in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins where he pinned Rhodes in the match and the two men have been feuding since.
The Rock also appeared at Bad Blood and most recently at Elimination Chamber this year and was a part of John Cena's heel turn. But he hasn't appeared on television since.
Is a return in the cards?
The Rock is currently on the TKO Group Board of Directors. TKO Group is the parent company that owns both WWE and the UFC, among other companies. WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group after WWE was purchased by Endeavor.
The Smashing Machine, starring The Rock, will hit theaters on October 3 of this year.
