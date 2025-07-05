Eric Bischoff Confirms Wild WCW Storyline Rumor
Eric Bischoff wanted to fake his own death for a television storyline while he was the head of WCW.
On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff confirmed the rumor and said that it would have been very easy to pull a stunt like that off.
"I really wanted to fake my own death. I had my own plane at the time. Everybody knew it wasn't unusual for me to go fly to Las Vegas just for a weekend, just to say I did. Fly there, eat a meal, go to bed, get up, fly out the next morning. Get to put that in my logbook. I did that shit all the time.- Eric Bischoff (h/t Fightful)
Bischoff then continued:
I thought, 'Man, what if I just made it known I was gonna go fly around the Grand Canyon, maybe southern Arizona, see what the border looks like from the air. Then, somehow, the speculation would be that I must have gotten off course and flown into Mexican airspace. I was no longer being tracked by the FAA, who knows what happened, and then kind of feed the rumor mill enough tidbits that they'll arrive at their own silly shit. Because it's easy to do, it's really, really easy to do.
Bischoff further added:
"I ran it by my family, being my wife, we hadn't made up our mind how we were going to tell our kids yet, but I laid it out to my wife. I explained why. I don't know how much she believed it, or thought I would talk myself out of it," he added. "Then I pitched it to Harvey Schiller, and Harvey said no ... If I'd have gotten a green light from Harvey, I would have done it."- Eric Bischoff (h/t Fightful)
Bischoff was the President of WCW during the company's heyday in the late 90s. He's credited for helping create the NWO storyline and the Nitro television brand that beat the WWF in ratings.
Bischoff eventually joined WWE as an on-air General Manager character, but was never involved with the company on the business end of things like he was for WCW. WWE attempted to create a storyline in which Vince McMahon died, but that was cancelled after the tragedy involving Chris Benoit and his family.
Since leaving the regular spotlight of pro wrestling, Bischoff has popped up in WWE for one-off appearances and even took some booking dates for Tony Khan's AEW. Bischoff entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
