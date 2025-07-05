MJF Is Growing On Bobby Lashley And The Hurt Syndicate
The newest addition to The Hurt Syndicate is getting positive reviews from one of their own.
After weeks of failing the earn the group's approval, with most of the pushback coming from AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley, former AEW World Champion MJF was finally accepted into The Hurt Syndicate in the final episode of AEW Dynamite before May's Double or Nothing.
Since then, MJF has built relationships and trust with the other members of the group which include Lashley, his fellow AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.
Recently, Lashley sat down with WFAA Dallas and shared how his view of MJF has evolved:
Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy, and I’m still kind of leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely, and I think that he might be a great addition to our group.- Bobby Lashley, WFAA Dallas
Since joining forces, the newest iteration of The Hurt Syndicate has been pretty successful. Last week on Dynamite, MJF clinched the #2 spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas on July 12. With their recent beatdown of JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin seem primed to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships at the event as well.
