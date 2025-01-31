A First Look At Chris Jericho In Dark Match [Exclusive]
The brand new horror movie, Dark Match, starring the first-ever AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho drops today on the Shudder streaming platform and The Takedown on SI has received an exclusive first look at the film.
The film is about a small-time wrestling company that accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.
Jericho spoke to The Takedown on SI about working on the film and said that while similar to pro wrestling, working on a movie is very different.
"You learn a little bit about everything, as far as how to be on camera, whether it's live, or whether it's behind the scenes, or whether it's you doing 10 takes of something. You really do learn from that experience. But (films), it's a different world, so you really have to go in a lot of new ways from enunciating to 1000s of people in an arena, to basically one person in your scene and the camera. That's a whole different style of acting. All of those things help, though and I think being in this business for as long as I have, it's a real great foundation to take your acting skills to other places."- Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is the current ROH World Champion. This week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho was featured in his New York Minute segment and appears to have started a beef with fellow Learning Tree member, Big Bill.
