Steve Austin Provides Health Update After Knee Surgery
Steve Austin says he's recovering and progressing well after undergoing knee replacement surgery.
Austin posted a health update to his Instagram and confirmed that things are moving slowly, but moving forward.
“Pushing weights in the gym is a shitload better than sitting indoors all day with your leg propped up in the air," Austin said.
"I am not training legs yet and I am getting close to being released from physical therapy. Then I will continue rehab on my own. Long way to go still.”
Earlier this month, Austin announced that he had total knee replacement surgery, which took place in November or December. Austin has battled knee injuries for much of his in-ring career, including his hot run as Stone Cold during the Attitude Era of WWE.
Austin last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 38 for an impromptu match with Kevin Owens in the night one main event. Austin joined Owens on The KO Show, but was then challenged to a match and accepted. Austin and Owens battled all around the stadium before Austin hit Owens with a couple of Stunners and secured the victory.
WrestleMania 41 being in Las Vegas this year will fan rumors of a potential Austin involvement. Austin currently lives in Nevada.
