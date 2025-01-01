Adam Copeland: It's The Right Time To Start 'Ugly' Battle with Jon Moxley [Exclusive]
Adam Copeland has many more days behind him in his pro wrestling career than he does in front him. The clock starts to tick faster with each passing moment and the Rated R Superstar still has a laundry list of desired opponents that he'd like to start checking off.
With that in mind, why wait?
That was the thought process behind Copeland's return at AEW Worlds End. After having to sit out most of 2024 with a broken leg, the 51-year-old was more than ready to dive right into the deep end and go after one of the top guys on his wish list in Jon Moxley.
"I still get amped up. I still get excited when I think about [pro wrestling]. So for me, just the idea of doing that, getting that match, seeing that on a marquee, Cope vs. Mox, to me that's one that needed to happen," Copeland told The Takedown on SI. "And you can go, should we do it here? Should we do it here? Should we do it here? It's like, I'm coming back, that's the time to do this and get this going and tell that story."
That story will get kick-started in a major way tonight (1/1/25) on a special Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Copeland will team for the first time ever with his good friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders.
Tonight's episode marks the beginning of a new era for All Elite Wrestling, as Dynamite will be simulcast on the Max streaming service for the first time. A major expansion of AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
It's also going to be an emotional night for Rated FTR as Dynamite emanates from their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. Proceeds from Fight for the Fallen will go to help those that are still suffering after Hurricane Helene caused unprecedented destruction across the city back in September.
“It's like 10 pounds of stuff in a five pound bag. Overwhelming, I'm sure, but also exciting. Yeah, sign me up for that,” Copeland said. “I'm at a stage where it's just about having fun and trying to have these moments. And still finding a way to have these moments, this many years in, that's a gift.”
The booking of tonight's trios match between Rated FTR and the Death Riders has been met with a fair amount of online criticism. Not that the match itself is going to take place, but more so that it's happening so quickly after Copeland returned to television.
Giving the fine folks in Asheville a major main event that features three of their own obviously carried a significant amount of weight in the decision making process. As did the launch on Max. When taking everything into consideration, including his dwindling days remaining in the ring, it was easy for Adam Copeland to come to the conclusion that there's no time like the present.
"I've always said I'm a designated hitter. Where do you need me? Okay, right now we're moving into Max. You want a recognizable face? Got it. Okay, you need me for this right now. Well, then let's do me and Mox right now then. That's how I look at things, more so than I gotta go from this story, to this story, to this story. Where are we as a company? Where do you need me? You need my face here, for right now, coming off an Emmy nomination, all those things. I get it. Cool. Put me here. Let's go."
Fight for the Fallen will mark the first time that Copeland has had the chance to work in the ring with Jon Moxley. The AEW World Champion is among the most accomplished and influential pro wrestlers to hit the big stage over the last decade plus. On par with his former Shield stablemates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
During his last run with WWE, Copeland had the chance to face off with both The OTC and The Visionary on multiple occasions. Now, he's gearing up for an entirely new experience.
"I think this'll be uglier in all the ways that I love," Copeland said. "[Moxley] reminds me a little bit of Terry Funk. He's got a little Roddy Piper to him. He's got that throwback feel, but with a modern take. And that to me is really exciting."
Fans should be forewarned, whenever Copeland and Moxley do meet one-on-one, it's not going to be some high octane, fast-paced, aerial acrobatic contest that has become AEW's bread and butter over the years.
No, It's going to be dirty. It's going to be gritty. Most likely, there will be blood. And if there is, Copeland will be a happy man.
"I'd love to just get in there and just have it be a gnarly fight," Copeland said. "A hard hitting heavyweight match between two dudes who are over 230 pounds and are just gonna take each other's heads off. That sounds like a good night."
Copeland joked that his pretty boy, guyliner days were long behind him. He's now entered the Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, True Grit phase of his career. He's on the hunt for a good fight and an even better story to tell. Especially if he gets to do it with the people he's yet to lock horns with.
"AEW's full of them. There's Mox, there's Omega, there's Hangman, there's Jay White, there's Kyle Fletcher, there's Will Ospreay, there's Swerve Strickland, there's Bobby Lashley. Like, that's never happened. Samoa Joe, that's never happened. MJF. I mean, you just keep going down the list and it's nonstop."
Adam Copeland could very well run out of time before he runs out of opponents, but he says it's going to be a fun challenge to face as many of them as possible before he finally hangs up his boots for good.
How To Watch AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
TV Channel: TBS and simulcast on Max
