Young Bucks Were Not Originally Supposed To Lose AEW Tag Team Titles To Private Party
The Young Bucks are set to get back into the ring this weekend when they compete for the vacant IWGP World Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Dynasty, a duel promotion event featuring numerous talents from both AEW & NJPW.
Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been out of the public eye for over two months, but have now resurfaced in advance of their match this Sunday inside the Tokyo Dome.
During an interview on the Tunnel Talk Podcast, All Elite Wrestling's EVP's reflected on their AEW World Tag Team Title loss to Private Party back at Fright Night Dynamite. It turns out that Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were not the original choice to take the belts off the Young Bucks. Far from it, apparently.
"We were supposed to drop those titles months and months before we actually dropped them," Nick Jackson said. "Creative changed, I would say, four to five different times in the last six months. At one point we were going to lose the belts to a certain team, and then a month later, it changed to another team."
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is corroborating Nick Jackson, saying among the previous ideas under consideration for the Bucks' title run was an 'Elite Roulette' match, where a random team would get picked to face them for the tag team titles.
The Outrunners were also under heavy consideration to win the belts in what would have been a stunning squash match victory.
The Young Bucks captured the AEW Tag Team Titles for a third time back at AEW Dynasty, and ended up hanging onto them for 192 days. It wasn't until they beat Private Party at WrestleDream that the final plans were put in place for them to lose the gold.
"We tore the house down," Nick said. "As soon as we got backstage, we knew, it's in Tony's eyes. He was like 'I think we have something,' and Matt and I thought the same exact thing, and we're like, we gotta pivot, we gotta change our plans again."
Even though it ended up being about the fourth time that plans surrounding their title run had changed, both Matthew and Nicholas were ecstatic with the final booking decision. They wanted to put Private Party over, saying they had earned their big bush after five years with the company.
