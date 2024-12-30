AEW's Tony Schiavone Says Toni Storm Is "Probably Top Five Of The Best Women Wrestlers"
Toni Storm is a bonafide star in AEW. Not coincidentally, she was also named our Women's Wrestler of the Year.
Storm was one of AEW's most compelling characters in 2024, due in part to her incredible character work and in-ring skills. From her "Timeless" persona to start the year to the now amnesiac "rookie" character, she never fails to impress.
MORE: Adam Cole Comments On Bizarre Toni Storm Return To AEW
Now, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has gone on record claiming that she's one of the five best women's wrestlers of all time. Speaking on What Happened When, he said:
“Toni is probably top five of the best women wrestlers, one of the best women wrestlers I’ve ever seen as far as in-ring work too, and when she came out at the end of Dynamite at the end of that Mariah May match I’m thinking, oh wow are we going back to Toni Storm, the old Toni Storm but with a twist … She is absolutely killing it and again Toni Storm is a quality person that you want to see prosper, want to see get ahead.”- Tony Schiavone (h/t Wrestling Inc)
Storm returned to AEW for the first time since All In when she appeared at the end of AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming to confront Mariah May. In a recent interview, May responded to Storm's return, saying: "Honestly don't care. To me, I was in the main event of Dynamite Winter is Coming, special show for us.
