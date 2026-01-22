Booker T On What Made Roxanne Perez A Standout WWE Prospect (Exclusive)

Booker T is in the talent development stage of his career and found a prized pro wrestling prospect early in her career.

That woman is Roxanne Perez and she's currently a member of the WWE Raw roster as part of The Judgment Day faction. Perez jumped through the ranks of the independent wrestling circuit, ROH, and NXT quickly.

Along the way, she was ROH Women's World Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and WWE Women's World Tag Team Champions. Before those titles, her career started with Booker T in Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T reveals why Roxanne Perez is a special talent

Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown On SI, Booker T opened up and revealed exactly why Perez was such a standout talent prospect.

"She was not even as big as my daughter, but she was so astute to professional wrestling," Booker T said of Perez. "At such a young age, and she's my youngest female Reality of Wrestling champion, at 16 years old, I spotted something in Rox. (I said) it's something about her. She wanted it more. She wanted it more."

Perez is in line for a major week in WWE. She and Liv Morgan, as part of The Judgment Day, will challenge Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday night.

"She learned to make herself bigger than she actually really is," Booker T on why Perez excels. "Shawn Michaels was like that. Shawn Michaels wasn't the biggest guy in the room, but you thought that Shawn Michaels was 6'3 and 225 pounds. That was the illusion and that's the illusion of pro wrestling. Trying to take something and maximize it as much as you possibly can. That's what Roxanne Perez has done."

Booker T is the voice of NXT and also a coach on the WWE LFG competition show. His company, Reality of Wrestling, is launching its own talent competition show this year.

The show is called PROSPE-X and will feature 10 independent stars vying for a spot in Reality of Wrestling. The show will be 10 episodes long and chronicle the journeys of the 10 stars. Nine of the stars will be singles acts on the independent pro wrestling circuit. The tenth slot will go to a tag team.

Booker T is a multiple-time world champion in WWE. He's also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

