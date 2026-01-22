Seth Rollins Gives Recovery Update Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42
The wrestling world has missed the antics of The Vision's former leader and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.
Rollins suffered a shoulder injury in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel when he leapt from one turnbuckle for a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Rhodes. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder, requiring surgery to fix his torn rotator cuff, and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and kicked him out of The Vision.
In a new interview with Men's Health, Rollins went into detail about his injury, rehab, and when he expects to return to WWE.
Rollins is on track for WrestleMania, but still unsure
Rollins used his time talking with Men's Health to describe exactly what his recovery calendar is supposed to look like, along with the realities of the situation.
"Don’t know the answer to that yet. You know, the timeline for shoulder surgery and repair is four to six months or so. Did my rotator cuff back in October. As long as there is no setbacks, I hope to be cleared by the time WrestleMania rolls around in April. But I mean, it’s really — at the end of the day, that decision isn’t mine."Seth Rollins
Rollins reiterated that, despite the possible recovery time, all he can do is do his best to recover properly every day. He also gave a quick history of his injuries and ranked this shoulder injury at the very bottom.
“When my surgeon got in there, he was pleasantly surprised, honestly. Labrum looked good, and the bicep tendon was fine. So he just replaced the rotator. And the rehab has been awful. It’s been terrible. It’s — I tore my knee, the ACL, MCL, meniscus in 2015, and I would say this was way worse.”Seth Rollins
Rollins described the uncertainty he felt with his injury after a shoulder brace was removed, but he's in a much better spot now.
"I’m at 12 weeks [into recovery] right now, this week coming up, I’m good. Mobility’s good. Just gotta keep it and then work on the strength. And like I said, hopefully we’re on track for sometime before April 20th or whenever WrestleMania is.”Seth Rollins
WrestleMania 42 is confirmed for April 18 and April 19 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Royal Rumble is set for January 31 in Saudi Arabia.
