Major Update On Will Ospreay's Recovery From Neck Surgery

Good news wrestling fans, The Aerial Assassin could be back in the mix in All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later.

Will Ospreay underwent successful surgery back in September to correct two herniated discs in his neck, and now it appears as though he's on the road to making his comeback to the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fight Select reported that Ospreay was backstage at Wednesday night's Dynamite and Collision taping in Orlando, Florida, but he wasn't there to be used on either show.

"He’s due to start getting checked out by AEW medical for a potential return. It’s very early in the process, but it’s good news for many that expected him to be out for a full year," Ross Sapp wrote in his report.

"We haven’t heard of a specific timetable for Ospreay’s return, but AEW has hoped that he could be factored into plans by this spring. Fightful was told around Ospreay’s Wrestle Kingdom appearance that he wouldn’t be sidelined as long as many neck injuries would indicate."

Will Ospreay is looking to pick up where he left off in 2025

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Despite dealing with neck issues, Ospreay put together an incredible catalog of matches in 2025. His bouts against Konosuke Takeshita, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland and Kyle Fletcher helped secure his status as The Takedown on SI's Best In-Ring Performer of 2025, even though he missed out on the final four months of the year.

Ospreay's last in-ring appearance came at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where his team of Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd & The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. Will ended up being taken out in a storyline angle by the end of the night.

The landscape of AEW has changed significantly since Ospreay was last on-screen. His former rival MJF is now the AEW World Champion and his enemies turned allies "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega are all in hot pursuit of the title.

It will be interesting to see how The Aerial Assassin is worked into the mix upon his return later this year.

