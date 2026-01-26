Emotional Moment From WWE: Unreal Season Two Almost Wasn't Captured On Camera [Exclusive]

WWE: Unreal Season Two is now available to stream on Netflix, and one of the stars of this latest five-episode run is peeling the curtain back on just how challenging it can be to have the extra film crews around to document what's going on behind the scenes.

Lyra Valkyria had one of the more raw displays of emotion this season when she was interviewed immediately following her match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. A match that, unfortunately, did not live up to her expectations and standards.

WWE performers are no strangers to putting themselves out in front of the public eye, but normally, it's under the guise of an alias and a character. Valkyria told The Takedown on SI that it was extremely difficult to speak in that moment as herself.

"I almost turned away from the cameras because they follow you throughout the day, and you don't know the camera's on you. But that was a point where I had said that I would speak to them once I came back through the curtain, and... I almost went, 'okay, no, I don't want to.' I almost turned away."

Just to put in perspective how upset Lyra was at the time, not even positive commentary from the Greatest of All-Time could comfort her.

"When John Cena came and spoke to me and he commended the creativity of the match, I felt nothing," Lyra said with a laugh. "I didn't feel better at all. Obviously, I really appreciate that he said that, but... no matter what anyone said to me, it wasn't gonna help me feel better about that match."

Ultimately, Lyra decided to go through with the interview, largely because capturing those kinds of vulnerable moments is a major reason why WWE: Unreal exists in the first place.

Valkyria pushed through her discomfort and spoke from the heart, and in the process, endeared herself to many of the viewers on Netflix.

For those who felt some kind of connection with the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion in that moment, she noticed the positive response to what was a daunting first-time experience.

"I like showing the side of me that I want people to see. You know, I get to choose how I come across in a promo or out there in the ring. That's all under my control. But that was Aoife that was speaking to the Unreal cameras, not Lyra. So that was very new to me and kind of scary. 'Cause the whole world has now seen a very raw moment that I've had in the back."

Does time really heal all wounds?

There are a number of moments and matches from her rivalry with Becky Lynch that Valkyria will always be able look back on fondly, including the highly touted triple threat match with Bex and Bayley at WWE Evolution.

Lyra feels a great amount of pride about that match, arguably more so than any other in her career, but it appears that no amount of time will pass that will allow the disappointment of her SummerSlam performance to subside.

"I'd love to come on and say something really positive... but I can't lie." Lyra said. "It was the building where Becky main-evented WrestleMania. It was SummerSlam. That was supposed to be the payoff to all the hard work. That was supposed to be the beautiful ending [to their rivalry] and it wasn't (laughs). I can't really lie and be like, 'Yeah, that was actually good for me.' Like, no. (laughs again.) I can't go back and watch it. It's just how it is."

Valkyria also admitted she's not quite sure if she'll be able to bring herself to watch the second season of WWE: Unreal, but she was made aware of the glowing comments that were made about her by Becky Lynch.

The Man considers Lyra to be her greatest hope for the future of WWE, and that's a statement that has only further motivated Valkyria to the absolute best version of herself she can possibly be.

