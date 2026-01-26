WWE Raw Preview (1/26/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The tour across Europe has come to a close, which means that WWE's flagship show will return to its normal airtime tonight on Netflix.
We are just six days away from the 39th annual Royal Rumble and the huge go-home edition of Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. All eyes will be on AJ Styles as he may be walking into his final episode of Raw as an active competitor.
Styles will put his career on the line this Saturday afternoon when he faces off against Gunther in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 'Career Killer' is seeking to retire his third (current or future) WWE Hall of Famer in a little over seven months, and we'll hear from both men later on tonight.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce could have another rough night ahead of him. Thanks to a couple of phone calls that were made by Paul Heyman, presumably to some very high-ranking WWE officials, Pearce appears to have been coerced into inviting the suspended Bron Breakker to Toronto for a sit-down conversation.
Will Breakker be able to talk his way back onto the active roster, or will Scrap Daddy stick to his guns and keep the Unpredictable Badass on the sidelines for the foreseeable future? Will they even be able to have a civil discussion? We'll all find out in a few short hours.
We'll also find out which team will earn the next shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The New Day, American Made, Alpha Academy and Los Americanos will meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and the winning team will secure a future tag team title shot against The Usos.
Fresh off another successful defense of his World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk is expected to be in Toronto tonight. With Finn Balor in his rearview mirror, the 'Best in the World' will most assuredly be watching the Men's Royal Rumble this weekend with great interest.
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and the Judgment Day, barring any unannounced travel issues, could all be at the ScotiaBank Arena as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
WWE World Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos
The Usos have put the entire WWE Raw Tag Team Division on notice. Any team who wants a piece can step up to the champs, but they best not miss. Four teams will vie for the first opportunity at Jey and Jimmy's gold when they meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been clamoring for another opportunity at their longtime rivals. Will they be able to outlast Alpha Academy, American Made and Los Americanos to make it happen?
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
WWE Raw location:
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
WWE Raw card:
- AJ Styles addresses Gunther ahead of his potential retirement match at the Royal Rumble
- Raw General Manager Adam Pearce speaks with Bron Breakker about suspension
- WWE World Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Spoiled AJ Styles' WWE Retirement
WWE 2K26 'Monday Night Wars' Edition Revealed On Saturday Night's Main Event
Roman Reigns Declares For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated List Of 2026 Participants
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com