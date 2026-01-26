WWE Raw Preview (1/26/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The tour across Europe has come to a close, which means that WWE's flagship show will return to its normal airtime tonight on Netflix.

We are just six days away from the 39th annual Royal Rumble and the huge go-home edition of Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. All eyes will be on AJ Styles as he may be walking into his final episode of Raw as an active competitor.

Styles will put his career on the line this Saturday afternoon when he faces off against Gunther in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 'Career Killer' is seeking to retire his third (current or future) WWE Hall of Famer in a little over seven months, and we'll hear from both men later on tonight.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce could have another rough night ahead of him. Thanks to a couple of phone calls that were made by Paul Heyman, presumably to some very high-ranking WWE officials, Pearce appears to have been coerced into inviting the suspended Bron Breakker to Toronto for a sit-down conversation.

Will Breakker be able to talk his way back onto the active roster, or will Scrap Daddy stick to his guns and keep the Unpredictable Badass on the sidelines for the foreseeable future? Will they even be able to have a civil discussion? We'll all find out in a few short hours.

We'll also find out which team will earn the next shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The New Day, American Made, Alpha Academy and Los Americanos will meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and the winning team will secure a future tag team title shot against The Usos.

CM Punk | Netflix

Fresh off another successful defense of his World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk is expected to be in Toronto tonight. With Finn Balor in his rearview mirror, the 'Best in the World' will most assuredly be watching the Men's Royal Rumble this weekend with great interest.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and the Judgment Day, barring any unannounced travel issues, could all be at the ScotiaBank Arena as well.

Here's everything we know about tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

WWE World Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos

The Usos have put the entire WWE Raw Tag Team Division on notice. Any team who wants a piece can step up to the champs, but they best not miss. Four teams will vie for the first opportunity at Jey and Jimmy's gold when they meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been clamoring for another opportunity at their longtime rivals. Will they be able to outlast Alpha Academy, American Made and Los Americanos to make it happen?

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw location:

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

WWE Raw card:

AJ Styles addresses Gunther ahead of his potential retirement match at the Royal Rumble

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce speaks with Bron Breakker about suspension

