The New Day's Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Turn Heel As Big E Returns To WWE Raw
The tenth anniversary celebration for The New Day on this week's episode of WWE Raw is one of the most memorable moments in the group's history, but not a pleasant one. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E during the celebration and officially kicked him out of the group.
The celebration began with a highlight video package that documented the ten year run that The New Day has had in WWE. It included moments like their entrance at WrestleMania 32 out of the Booty-O's cereal box, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship, Big E winning the WWE Championship, and much more.
When Kingston and Woods got to the ring, they thanked the fans for the last ten years and said it was a time that they'd never forget. From there, Kingston and Woods started to make an announcement about their future and that is what brought Big E out to the ring.
Big E received a huge reaction from the Raw audience and when he got in the ring, he emotionally told both Woods and Kingston that he was there for them and that he wouldn't let them throw away their group because the three of them worked hard to achieve what they have. He then declared that he would be with them each week as their manager to remind them of who they really are.
MORE: Triple H Reveals His Initial Thoughts On The New Day Gimmick
At that point the tone shifted between Woods and Kingston. Woods questioned Big E and asked him where he's been as they've been having issues. Big E reminded them that he was recovering from a serious neck injury and in response Kingston said, "you broke your neck, so what?"
Kingston and Woods both ran down Big E for leaving them all alone to enjoy a desk job. They said he sacrificed them for his future, which is something that they never did to him. Big E tried to get both stablemates to reconsider, but neither would. He then went in for a hug and told Woods and Kofi that "they could save this." Kofi stopped Big E and they told him to get out of the ring.
Once Big E left, both Woods and Kingston turned to the other and said that it was "just them now." They then shook hands as the segment ended.
Big E injured his neck in a match on Smackdown in 2022 and has not been on Raw or Smackdown since.
RECOMMENDED
Dakota Kai Advances In Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament On WWE Raw
CM Punk And Seth Rollins Come To Blows on WWE Raw