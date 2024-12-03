WWE Raw (12/2/24): 3 Hits And 3 Misses From This Week's Show
This week's episode of WWE Raw has wrapped and featured a shocking heel turn on the part of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during The New Day ten year anniversary celebration.
What worked this week? What didn't? This column breaks down the hits and misses from this week's show.
Hits
1. The New Day
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E -- bravo. What a segment between those three guys. When you promote a ten year anniversary segment for a faction the week after a major argument between that faction, everyone's antenna is going to be raised up for an incoming angle. All signs pointed to Woods turning on Kingston, but in fact it was both of them that turned on Big E. All three men were emotional and genuine. The result was a segment that made you feel something and gave both Woods and Kingston a brand new road to drive down as characters. Bringing Big E back needed to be saved for something important and this absolutely fit the bill.
2. CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins
These three characters grabbed and held onto the Raw audience for nearly 20 minutes to start the show this week. Punk and Rollins had the first interaction and they consistently deliver very tense angles. This one wasn't any different. I don't know if they really don't like each other, but it certainly feels like it. Seeing them touch was a big moment. The Zayn and Rollins stuff was equally as good. The debate on who was at fault for creating Roman Reigns saw a major storyline intertwine with others and it made for compelling television.
3. Drew McIntyre
Good to see McIntyre back on Raw. The show has missed him and with him in the fold, Raw is essentially at full strength for the move to Netflix. McIntyre looked like his usual vicious self and a storyline with Sami Zayn is a strong mid-card feud for the show each week.
Misses
1. Gunther
Ok, why is Gunther working with Finn Balor? At this point, both are heels that are actively working to get heat. Putting them against the one another just hurts both of their ability to get that. If this is a tease of a Gunther babyface turn, that's a mistake. First, Gunther just has a natural heel aura around him. Second, the guy has so much left to do and so many babyfaces to work with as a heel. Punk? Roman? Those are big business matches that WWE should want to do.
2. Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth
As Raw develops into a smoother show, the R-Truth stuff has less and less of a place on it. This match is a relic of a different time period in Raw history and just doesn't fit. R-Truth can be a valuable piece and so can Dunne, but not doing this type of thing.
3. The Judgment Day
What are these guys about? It's hard to figure out whether or not they are supposed to be a real faction with Balor at the helm. Nobody seems to respect him and maybe that's the story? If so, they need to be more straightforward about it.
