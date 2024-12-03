Drew McIntyre Issues A Reminder On Social Media Following His WWE Raw Return
Drew McIntyre made an unannounced return to Monday Night Raw last night (12/2) and made quite the statement in the process.
After Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of the show, McIntyre emerged from the crowd to deliver a thunderous Claymore to Zayn.
The former Intercontinental Champion was more focused on revenge than winning the main event after he accused Rollins of attacking Jey Uso earlier in the night. Rollins was adamant it wasn't him and told Sami to start using his head... before McIntyre nearly kicked it off his shoulders.
Given the nature of his return, Drew now becomes the prime suspect in the backstage ambush on Jey.
After Raw went off the air, McIntyre took to social media to deliver a message of a different kind.
"If you don't hear it from me live on WWE TV or on my social channels, assume every single thing you hear about Drew McIntyre is BS. Oh and how soon you all forget."- Drew McIntyre on X
There were reports that surfaced late last week that indicated the WWE creative team were in the midst of discussing how best to bring McIntyre in the fold, but those reports did not make it sound like a return was imminent.
It's unclear if those reports specifically are what McIntyre is referencing during this brief statement, but regardless, the Scottish Warrior is officially back. And seems just as angry as ever following his loss to CM Punk at Bad Blood.
Given his history with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, McIntyre has clear motivations for going after Sami Zayn and Jey Uso the way he did. We have to expect that we'll hear from the man himself soon and get an explanation for his actions.
