Nic Nemeth Wins TNA Title at Slammiversary
Nic Nemeth is the new TNA world champion.
Nemeth–who is best known for his work in WWE as Dolph Ziggler–won a six-way elimination match to capture the title in the main event of Slammiversary.
Moose, who entered the match as reigning champ, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin filled out the field, and a sold-out crowd at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada was guaranteed a new champ after Hendry eliminated Moose. But that was when Alexander turned on Hendry, hitting him with a low blow, pinning him, and relentlessly attacking him after the elimination.
After a strong back-and-forth exchange, Nemeth pinned Alexander. Kazarian then attempted a very convincing near-fall, which would have been a memorable moment, but Nemeth kicked out. A superkick ultimately won the match, and Nemeth can now write a new chapter in his career as the face of TNA.
Overall, Slammiversary was an entertaining pay-per-view. Instead of surprise appearances from NXT, it focused on the TNA brand–and it saw Jordynne Grace retain her Knockouts title with a victory against Ash by Elegance. And more titles changed hands: Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to win the tag titles, PCO capped off a wonderful homecoming by winning the Digital Media Championship in his victory against AJ Francis, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey also lit up the home crowd when he won the X Division title from Mustafa Ali. The finish of that bout included the return of TNA Hall of Famer Earl Hebner, who ensured there would be no screwjob in Montreal when he refused to help Ali cheat.
Despite his popularity, Hendry did not win the belt. His focus will be Alexander, who will make an outstanding heel. If Hendry stays hot, a program with Nemeth will be necessary.