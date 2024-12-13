Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Preview (12/13/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The final SmackDown before Saturday's WWE Saturday's Night Main Event.

Kevin Owens (top) kicks Cody Rhodes' (bottom) ankle on the Dec. 6 edition of SmackDown.
Kevin Owens (top) kicks Cody Rhodes' (bottom) ankle on the Dec. 6 edition of SmackDown. / WWE.com

The final pit stop before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event occurs on Friday as SmackDown is held from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

Last week's WWE Smackdown featured Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes after his match with Carmelo Hayes. He tried to smash the Undisputed WWE Champion's ankle and take him out of their match this Saturday at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It is unknown if Rhodes or Owens will appear on the show. Rhodes advertised on his personal X/Twitter account at the beginning of December that he would be at the show.

The semifinals of the Women's United States Title tournament are on the show as Bayley goes one-on-one with Chelsea Green and Michin takes on the female Money in the Bank briefcase winner Tiffany Stratton. The winners will meet on Saturday's Night Main Event from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY, to crown the inaugural U.S. Champion.

Also on the show, Carmelo Hayes is scheduled for a match per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who told the show's number one draft pick that he'd be paired with a returning star which is rumored to be Braun Strowman.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Match Card (Announced):

Women's United States Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

Women's United States Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. TIffany Stratton

Carmelo Hayes vs. TBD

How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

Published
STEVEN MUELHAUSEN

: Steven Muehlhausen is a veteran combat sports writer for various outlets including Sporting News and Yahoo Sports. He can be reached at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and followed on Twitter @SMuehlhausenJr.

