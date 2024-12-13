WWE SmackDown Preview (12/13/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The final pit stop before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event occurs on Friday as SmackDown is held from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.
Last week's WWE Smackdown featured Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes after his match with Carmelo Hayes. He tried to smash the Undisputed WWE Champion's ankle and take him out of their match this Saturday at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It is unknown if Rhodes or Owens will appear on the show. Rhodes advertised on his personal X/Twitter account at the beginning of December that he would be at the show.
The semifinals of the Women's United States Title tournament are on the show as Bayley goes one-on-one with Chelsea Green and Michin takes on the female Money in the Bank briefcase winner Tiffany Stratton. The winners will meet on Saturday's Night Main Event from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY, to crown the inaugural U.S. Champion.
Also on the show, Carmelo Hayes is scheduled for a match per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who told the show's number one draft pick that he'd be paired with a returning star which is rumored to be Braun Strowman.
MORE: Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Can Kevin Owens Stun WWE's 'Golden Boy'?
Here is everything you need to know about this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced):
Women's United States Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
Women's United States Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. TIffany Stratton
Carmelo Hayes vs. TBD
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV