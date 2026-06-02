Lee Moriarty Bridging the Gaps Between Wrestling, Art and Fashion With New Collaboration [Exclusive]

Lee Moriarty does it all.

The past 12 months have brought an array of successes for Moriarty. He's closing in on two years as ROH Pure Champion, reigning for over 675 days and setting the record as the longest-reigning Pure Champion in Ring of Honor history.

The month of May was particularly successful for the Shane Taylor Promotions standout. He successfully defended the ROH Pure Championship for the 16th time at ROH Supercard of Honor, adding Ace Austin to the list of men he's defeated alongside legendary names like Nigel McGuinness and Blue Panther. Moriarty also picked up a win this past Saturday on AEW Collision in Huntsville, AL.

Lee Moriarty | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Outside of the ring, Lee Moriarty is an accomplished artist whose lucha libre-inspired paintings have been showcased around the U.S. One of his pieces was acquired by the Pérez Art Museum Miami in May 2025, making him "the first active professional wrestler to have their artwork acquired by a major museum," according to Orange Crush Art.

With so many achievements under his belt at only 30 years old, one may wonder what creative lane that Moriarty may seek to conquer next. The answer is: fashion.

“In a way, what you wear is how you describe and sometimes introduce yourself to other people in and out of wrestling. A person attending their first show may not remember your name, but they can usually describe how you looked and what you were wearing to the ring”, Lee Moriarty shared in an exclusive interview with The Takedown On SI.

Wrestling Winedown x TAIGASTYLE

Wrestling Baddie Summer Is Loading.



Wrestling Winedown x TAIGASTYLE Lee Moriarty



6.1.26 pic.twitter.com/pSPQ2MosG1 — Wrestling Winedown (@wwdcast) May 25, 2026

Moriarty's interest in fashion at the intersection of art and wrestling led him, also known as TAIGASTYLE, into a partnership with Las Vegas-based wrestling fashion brand, Wrestling Winedown.

"I’ve been a fan of Wrestling Winedown for a while, and how Lo [founder of Wrestling Winedown] has been able to create a standout brand in pro wrestling. One of my goals this year has been working with brands the same way other artists and athletes do with streetwear and fashion to create collections. I decided to reach out and see if Lo would be interested in working together on something,” Moriarty shared.

Together, they came up with a collection of wrestling t-shirt designs inspired by Las Vegas and retro motels. Las Vegas' popularity as a wrestling city has skyrocketed this decade, most notably being the host city of WWE Wrestlemania 41 and 42, as well as AEW Double Or Nothing in 2019 and 2022 to 2024.

"For me, the inspiration came from retro motel signs. I think it’s a visual both professional wrestlers and fans can relate to with traveling, whether it’s to compete or spectate,“ Lee Moriarty said about his creative inspiration.

The ROH Pure Champion and Wrestling Winedown founder shared an exclusive sneak peek into the collection with The Takedown On SI, showcasing how their mutual creative vision came to life.

A sneak peek of the Wrestling Winedown x TAIGASTYLE collection. | Wrestling Winedown and Lee Moriarty

Lo, founder of Wrestling Winedown added, "This collection is one I’ve had on my vision board for years. Being from Las Vegas and growing up around the neon signs throughout the city, I have always wanted to incorporate a wrestling neon sign into our variety of collections. When Lee approached me with the idea to do a neon sign, it was the perfect opportunity to bring a longstanding idea to life."

"I built this brand around the premise that wrestling fans, specifically women, should feel comfortable and inspired to show up as their true, knowledgeable selves...Seeing talent within the industry recognize and support this vision [like] this collaboration’s own ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, has been affirming and an honor."

Wrestling Winedown began in 2019 as two friends discussing their love of wrestling and has grown into a one-woman-led brand producing merchandise, tabling at wrestling conventions like WrestleCon, speaking at New York Comic Con, and more.

The Wrestling Winedown x TAIGASTYLE collaboration will be officially launched later today, June 1st, on the Wrestling Winedown apparel website.

Lee Moriarty has high hopes that the collaboaration will resonate with wrestling fans. He said, "Hopefully, like a lot of my art, it’s something that will make people feel the fun I had in creating the design when they look at it.”