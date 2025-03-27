Saraya Discusses AJ Lee Friendship And Possible WWE Reunion [Exclusive]
If you want to get Saraya talking, ask her about AJ Lee.
The former WWE Divas Champion was an incredibly important figure in Saraya's professional career. The two were paired up together when 'Paige' was making the transition from NXT to the main roster, and just the mere mention of her former mentor brings the biggest smile to her face.
Their year long run together started with Saraya winning the Divas Championship from her on the Raw after WrestleMania XXX and culminated with a tag team victory over the Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31. Despite having to hide from the public eye a few times for the sake of kayfabe, the two were practically inseparable during that time.
"She definitely helped me big time when I first came up on the road," Saraya told The Takedown on SI. "It's very intimidating and she let me travel with her and she kind of took me under her wing. I called her my fairy godmother and she got me like these Doc Martens with the Union Jack on the toe for the first time I went to the UK and did a tour there. Like, she mothered me. She took care of me and I was so grateful for her."
Saraya said she genuinely doesn't know if she would have survived that first year on the main roster if it wasn't for Lee's friendship and guidance.
While Lee was helping Saraya grow behind the scenes, their chemistry with one another in the ring was helping change the perception of what women's wrestling could be on television.
"The short stint we had was extremely impactful for people, obviously." Saraya said. "The frenemies thing, people absolutely loved. People talk about it still to this day. And I feel like if we ever were to have like a reunion in wrestling, it would be really special."
Lee has kept herself busy during her years away from professional wrestling working as a television producer, writer and more. She recently teamed up with Aimee Garcia to produce their own independent comic book.
Outside of her portrayal of Elle Dorado on season two of Heels, AJ has stayed away from lacing up her old Chuck Taylors over the past decade. This despite WWE fans and many current performers clamoring, if not full on pleading to a higher power, for her to come back.
You can add Saraya to the list of people who would love to see AJ Lee return to wrestling, but she'd never try to sway her decision in anyway.
"I know how rough wrestling can be on your body and maybe she's just like, 'Hey, I like doing what I'm doing without having to hurt myself,'" Saraya theorized. "Leading up to her departure [in 2015], she also had the neck injury and I tried to protect her as much as I could in that SummerSlam match."
They were able to successfully navigate that match with the help of their producer Fit Finlay, and Lee would ultimately end up retiring several months later.
"I'm hoping that she's fully healed and I want, selfishly, I want to have her back. I'm a mark for her. I love her as a person, as a wrestler. She was a big inspiration for me. And we just had such a magical freaking time together."
One thing that would also be magical, according to Saraya, is if both she and AJ were able to appear in the same Royal Rumble together.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Topps 1/1 Card Of Cody Rhodes Refusing To Sell His Soul To The Rock Surfaces
No, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Was Not Trying To Sell You WWE Cryptocurrency
Belgian Kid Who Went Viral After John Cena Roasted Him On WWE Raw Speaks Out
Ricochet Says He Missed AEW Dynamite Because He And Samantha Irvin Got Married