No, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Was Not Trying To Sell You WWE Cryptocurrency
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was the victim of a social media hack Wednesday night.
It was not long after AEW Dynamite went on the air that Aldis' X account began sending out a series of now deleted posts that were promoting a new form of digital currency called 'WWE Coin'.
Early Thursday morning Aldis confirmed what many already believed had happened. His account was hacked and there is no such thing as 'WWE Coin".
"Believe it or not, no, I wasn't trying to sell you a sh1tcoin.- Nick Aldis on X
I'm back on X and will resume my usual activity of mostly reposting (which ironically was to avoid trouble)."
This serves as a good reminder that if any online post seems suspicious, there's a reason for that.
Fans always need be on the lookout for phony duplicate accounts and even if something is coming from a Superstars official X, Instagram, or any other social media app profile, that doesn't mean it's legit.
As was pointed out by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp Wednesday night, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis hasn't had access to her Facebook in two years. Someone else has been running that page since 2023.
Here's a good rule of thumb. If any wrestler for a major promotion is asking for money, or is trying to sell you something sketchy like a new WWE themed bitcoin, some unknown person is trying to scam you.
