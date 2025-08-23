Takedown Discussions: What's Next For The WWE Women's World Championship?
WWE has a major pivot to make and not much time at all to choose a new direction for the Women's World Championship.
Naomi announced her pregnancy and relinquished the title this past Monday Night on Raw, just days before it was supposed to be defended at Clash in Paris. Our Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are back with a new episode of Takedown Discussions as they analyze where WWE might go next with the belt.
Whether the company chooses to run with an established main eventer like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Asuka or Bayley, or a first-time World Champion like Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Kairi Sane or Stephanie Vaquer, there is no shortage of great options available to step in for Naomi.
The issue comes down to timing for most of these women. After dominating the title picture for much of 2025, Ripley and SKY appear to have moved on to a program with the Kabuki Warriors. Bayley is in the early stages of a significant character shift it seems and Becky Lynch is holding things down as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
So where to turn? Is it time for a first-time champion to take the reigns on Monday Night Raw? Zack and Rick dive into all the options on this week's show.
What is fair to Stephanie Vaquer?
The Dark Angel earned the right to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris by winning the Women's Battle Royal back at WWE Evolution.
Would the best course of action be to simply have her compete for the title against a new challenger at this month's Premium Live Event? Or should WWE postpone her title opportunity in order to properly establish a new champion for her to face?
If the creative team does choose the latter option, how do they go about keeping Stephanie Vaquer in the spotlight until a new champion is crowned? There's a great deal for WWE to consider when plotting their next move. Hopefully a firm plan is in place by Monday's episode of Raw.
