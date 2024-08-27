EXCLUSIVE: Nic Nemeth Says "Sycho" Sid Vicious Was A 'Genuine Superstar'
On Monday afternoon, former WWE and WCW Heavyweight Champion "Psycho" Sid Vicious passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. His passing sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling world. One of the biggest attributes Vicious brought was his look as a menacing figure at 6′ 9″ and over 300 pounds.
"That’s one of those ones where he was a genuine superstar," TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth told The Takeover on SI. "I was a fan of him as a kid. I wish I had some better interactions with him. I never really bumped into him. I saw him wrestle Heath (Slater) once at Raw. He’s someone that genuinely stood out as a real life superstar."
Arguably, the biggest moment in Vicious' career was at the 1996 Survivor Series when he beat Shawn Michaels to win his first WWE title.
"I think it was Madison Square Garden where he beat Shawn Michaels and the place erupts," Nemeth said. "Just looking at his eyes, the fist bumps and the sleeve on his arm, the cool pyro that spelled out Sid. He was one of those guys that people won’t forget about because no matter the situation, age group, he was this massive star and a draw and could realistically be a champion. You knew it by looking at his eyes that he could beat you up at anytime."
Growing up a wrestling fan, Nemeth was fond of Vicious every place he went. Now that he has passed, Nemeth will always remember him.
"I was a huge fan of his," Nemeth admits. "He’s someone who will never be forgotten because in this brotherhood, we are all brothers and we all work together. That’s someone a lot of us looked up too."