How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Whether it was winning the Royal Rumble, wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania or finishing with Pro Wrestling Illustrated's No. 1 ranking, Cody Rhodes has made a habit of earning monumental achievements in back-to-back years during this second chapter of his WWE career.
He'll have the opportunity to double up once again at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, when the reigning WWE Champion takes on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship on the line.
Rhodes won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship last November when he defeated then World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This time around, he'll travel to Perth, Australia to renew his rivalry with the very man who aided his efforts to become WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL.
Seth Rollins will be looking to snap his three-match losing streak to the American Nightmare and prove once and for all that he is the top Superstar in WWE, not the man who likes to refer to himself as the company's starting quarterback.
The 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship will also be won inside of the RAC Arena as Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer faces off against the WWE Women's Champion.
La Primera captured her first main roster title when she defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza and she is immediately being tested against the best that SmackDown has to offer. There's very little doubt that Vaquer would want it any other way.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has always prided himself on being man of the people and has long said that he listens to what WWE Universe wants most. He apparently heard the calls for one more match between John Cena and AJ Styles loud and clear.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has just five dates left in his professional wrestling career and his next appearance will see him battle it out with one of his most phenomenal rivals.
The rest of the Crown Jewel card remains up in the air, including whether any of Australia's best will be live in Perth to compete. Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller and Bronson Reed have all been doing media to hype up the event for a better part of a year now. Chances are they'll be a part of the show in some fashion. Here's everything we currently known about next month's Premium Live Event.
WWE Crown Jewel date:
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
WWE Crown Jewel start time:
Time: 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT)
WWE Crown Jewel location:
Location: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel:
Stream: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.
WWE Crown Jewel Card (Announced):
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
