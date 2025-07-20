Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That He Had Sixth Child During WWE Hiatus
Did Roman Reigns welcome another kid during his WWE hiatus this summer?
Reigns made his highly anticipated return to WWE television on Monday’s Raw, where he took aim at Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman following the 5-Man Gauntlet Match in the main event. CM Punk scored the victory in the match to earn a shot at Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
It was Reigns’ first appearance since the April 21 edition of Raw, where he and Punk were taken out by Breakker and Seth Rollins after Heyman’s shocking turn on his former clients at WrestleMania 41.
The question is, what was Reigns doing in his absence?
Well, ’The Original Tribal Chief’ - who is now going by the OTC1 moniker - wants to let WWE fans know that he wasn’t making babies with is wife.
After rumors were swirling that he welcomed a sixth child during his hiatus, Reigns had some fun with it by posting a video on TikTok to make it clear that he wasn’t trying to catch up to Jacob Fatu in that department.
“Five and done,” Reigns said. “They’re trying to say I’m trying to catch up to Jacob (Fatu). Five and done. I’ve done my job. I’ve procreated. When’s it going to be about me? Damn kids. Can’t go nowhere. How was vacation? There was no vacation. School until June and then we started tutoring. Don’t feel bad for me. Don’t ever feel bad for me."
Reigns has plenty to do as a dad, but he’s also been busy lining up a new movie role.
It was recently announced that the former Undisputed WWE Champion is cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which will be a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise. Cody Rhodes will play Guile in the movie.
Reigns is also expected to compete at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Becky Lynch Shares Video Of Seth Rollins On Crutches Amid Injury Uncertainty
TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Daniel Cormier Claims Brock Lesnar On WWE/TKO 'Banned List'
Kevin Owens Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Recovery Timeline Unclear