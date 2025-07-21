AEW Announces Location And Date For 2025 WrestleDream PPV
AEW's 2025 WrestleDream is officially locked in and it will be venturing outside of Washington state for the first time in its brief history.
The show, which first took place in 2023 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Washington, was created as a tribute show to New Japan Pro Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki, was held on the first anniversary of his death. The debut edition of WrestleDream saw Adam Copeland make his debut with AEW, following 25 years of being with WWE.
And while last year's show was also held in Washington state, this time in the Tacoma Dome, this year's WrestleDream will head out to St. Louis, Missouri and the Chaifetz Arena, on October 18.
The location is the same arena that hosted Dynasty (the AEW show, not the soap opera from the 1980s) in 2024, which saw Swerve Strickland dethrone Samoa Joe as AEW Champion, the Young Bucks defeat FTR in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles and Will Ospreay overcome Bryan Danielson in an all-time classic.
Premium seating early access begins Tuesday (July 21) with general sale tickets available on July 28.
Last year's WrestleDream saw Jon Moxley defeat Bryan Danielson to kickstart his latest reign as AEW World Champion, which recently came to an end at the hands of Hangman Adam Page, at All In. Mark Briscoe also successfully defended the Ring of Honor World Title against Chris Jericho, Mariah May defended her AEW Women's Title against Willow Nightingale and Konesuke Takeshita became the AEW International Champion by overcoming Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a triple threat match.
