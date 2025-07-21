Wrestling On FanNation

Mustafa Ali Addresses Scary Looking Dive During TNA Slammiversary

In a statement on social media, Mustafa Ali said there is no one to blame for the scary spot at TNA Slammiversary but himself.

Rick Ucchino

Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali / TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali has given a positive update after his horrific-looking landing on a dive to the outside at TNA Slammiversary Sunday night.

The former TNA X Division Champion wrestled Cedric Alexander in the show's opening contest, and at one point during the bout, Ali ended up landing on the back of his head following a fairly routine jump out onto the floor.

Thankfully he was able to get back up on his feet and continue the match, which he later won. Ali posted on his X account Monday morning that he is perfectly fine after the spot. He also took full credit for the mishap, after a number of people online had cast blame on those standing outside of the ring for not catching him on the dive.

"Appreciate everyone’s concern.

Unfortunately, I have to pull the curtain back here because the talent ringside was absolutely not responsible for that scary fall in any way and they are getting all the blame. They did exactly what they were instructed to do.

I tried to do a variation of a dive and simply slipped off my opponent. No one to blame but me."

Mustafa Ali on X

Ali closed out his statement by telling everyone that he'd see them on TNA iMPACT this Thursday night.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw Preview (7/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A Legendary Tag Team Rivalry Is Being Revived At TNA Bound For Glory

Goldberg Thanks Triple H For His Retirement Match

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results: AJ Styles Appears, Trick Williams Retains

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/TNA