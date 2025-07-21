Mustafa Ali Addresses Scary Looking Dive During TNA Slammiversary
Mustafa Ali has given a positive update after his horrific-looking landing on a dive to the outside at TNA Slammiversary Sunday night.
The former TNA X Division Champion wrestled Cedric Alexander in the show's opening contest, and at one point during the bout, Ali ended up landing on the back of his head following a fairly routine jump out onto the floor.
Thankfully he was able to get back up on his feet and continue the match, which he later won. Ali posted on his X account Monday morning that he is perfectly fine after the spot. He also took full credit for the mishap, after a number of people online had cast blame on those standing outside of the ring for not catching him on the dive.
"Appreciate everyone’s concern.- Mustafa Ali on X
Unfortunately, I have to pull the curtain back here because the talent ringside was absolutely not responsible for that scary fall in any way and they are getting all the blame. They did exactly what they were instructed to do.
I tried to do a variation of a dive and simply slipped off my opponent. No one to blame but me."
Ali closed out his statement by telling everyone that he'd see them on TNA iMPACT this Thursday night.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (7/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A Legendary Tag Team Rivalry Is Being Revived At TNA Bound For Glory
Goldberg Thanks Triple H For His Retirement Match
TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results: AJ Styles Appears, Trick Williams Retains