WWE Announces Additional Events & Pre-Registration Info For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
After leaving a trail of shattered records across Las Vegas, WWE has decided to double down by bringing the 'Showcase of the Immortals' back to Sin City next April.
The company, in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, released the official announcement Wednesday morning that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.
WrestleMania 41 this past April was the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, drawing 124,693 fans over two nights.
“Las Vegas helped to deliver the biggest WrestleMania of all time, shattering records and delivering an amazing week for fans around the world,” said WWE President Nick Khan in a statement. “We look forward to once again working with the talented and effective teams at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Allegiant Stadium to bring WrestleMania back to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”
In addition to both nights of WrestleMania, WWE will bring Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver and WWE World back to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of other fan and community events throughout the week leading up to the 'Grand Daddy of Them All.'
“We are honored that WWE has once again selected Las Vegas to host the biggest event on their calendar,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA. “Bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas underscores our city’s reputation for elevating world-class events to new heights. We are excited to build on last year’s success and deliver an even more incredible experience for the WWE Universe in 2026.”
WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.
Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register now to be among the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for WrestleMania 42.
