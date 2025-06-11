First Match For WWE Evolution 2 Announced Tuesday Night On NXT
Jacy Jayne successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship for the first time on Tuesday night's show when she knocked off a very game Lainey Reid.
Moments after the leader of Fatal Influence picked up the three count, NXT General Manager Ava made an unscheduled appearance to announce Jayne's next title defense.
There will be four singles matches on next week's episode of NXT. The winners of those matches will then compete in a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match on June 24, with the winner of that bout punching their ticket to face Jayne at WWE Evolution next month in Atlanta.
Next week's singles matches to qualify for the Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contenders Match are as follows:
- Lash Legend vs Kelani Jordan
- Zaria vs Izzi Dame
- Thea Hail vs Jaida Parker
- Lola Vice vs Jordynne Grace
The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 all women's Premium Live Event is set to take place Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena. The NXT Women's Championship bout is the first official match announcement for the show.
More: Major Jade Cargill Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution 2
It's safe to assume that both the Women's World Championship and WWE Women's Championship will be defended at Evolution as well, but there are currently no clear No. 1 Contender's for either IYO SKY or Tiffany Stratton at this time.
A good majority of the Women's Division has been booked in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which will determine who gets a title shot at SummerSlam in August. The QotR finals are set for Night of Champions coming up on Saturday, June 28.
