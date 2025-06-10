A&E Releases New Trailer For Season Two Of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats
An all new season of A&E’s in-ring competition series “WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" is set to return Sunday, June 22 at 10pm ET.
16 contenders, comprised of both new and returning hopefuls, will battle for a chance at achieving their dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.
They'll be guided by an all-star lineup of WWE Legends that include returning coaches The Undertaker, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley, with new WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool stepping in this season for Mickie James. All of whom are featured in the latest trailer that was released by A&E Tuesday afternoon.
Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative and head of NXT Shawn Michaels will also be reprising his role this time around.
As the coaches share their expert insights, hopefuls will hone their skills, face off in high-stakes challenges and navigate shifting team dynamics - and even tougher rivals.
The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak to season one winners Tyra May Steele and Jasper Troy just moments after the finale aired three weeks ago. You can check out that entire conversation in the video below, and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
NXT Champion Oba Femi is set to defend his title against Jasper Troy on tonight's episode of NXT, which airs on the CW Network at 8pm ET.
