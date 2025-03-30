Hulk Hogan Seemingly Responds To Family Drama On Social Media
The drama between the members of Hulk Hogan's family continues to build on social media, and this time, it was fueled by the WWE Hall of Famer.
The issues began when Hogan's ex-wife Linda took to her socials last week, calling him a liar and a sex addict. She also took issue with her fallout with her daughter Brooke, who is estranged from both parents.
Brooke then responded twice on her own page, explaining the complexity of the situation and detailing her feelings on it. Hogan and his current wife Sky Daily then posted a video of them anxiously consuming popcorn on Instagram Saturday night.
"Getting ready for the new HH TV show 🍿 🍿 🍿 coming soon," the caption read, alluding to both the family drama and their old VH1 reality television series "Hogan Knows Best."
Brooke's initial statement detailed a history of childhood mental and verbal abuse that she claimed also turned physical. She said she was not directing the comments specifically at either parent, but confirmed she is not on speaking terms with either of them currently.
Linda had previously claimed she had not met Brooke's husband (former NHL player Steven Oleksy), who also took to social media to defend his wife. Brooke refuted they had never met, and posted a photo confirming they had.
Hogan himself has not commented beyond Saturday's post.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins To Main Event WrestleMania 41
Mandy Rose On What It Would Take For Her To Return To WWE After Two Years Away
Hulk Hogan's George Foreman Grill Claim Debunked By YouTube Channel