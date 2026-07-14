Braun Strowman Returns to Wrestling for First Match in Over a Year

You can't take the monster out of the man that is Adam Scherr.

Scherr, known as Braun Strowman in WWE, is a one-time WWE Universal champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental champion, and a winner of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018.

The momentum that led to his achievements stemmed from his time as a member of the Wyatt Family and a monstrous feud against Roman Reigns. Strowman was included in a wave of WWE releases during the summer of 2021, but was signed back to WWE in 2022 before being cut again in 2025.

Braun Strowman and Tiffany Stratton handing out custom WWE Championships | Fanatics

Reports surfaced that his release in 2025 was due to his high salary. WWE reportedly considered bringing him back on a part-time basis at a lower salary, but Strowman opted to walk away. Since his release, Strowman has hosted a show on the USA Network titled Everything On The Menu With Braun Strowman, and now, he's also stepped back into the squared circle for his first match in over a year.

Braun Strowman debuts in GLCW

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling was just treated to a massive show in the form of a massive man. Strowman handled three opponents with a tag team partner in a handicap match. At GLCW's "Return of the Titan" in Wisconsin, Strowman had his first match since losing to Jacob Fatu in a No. 1 Contender's Match for LA Knight's WWE United States Championship.

While it was a short few minutes in the ring, Strowman went to work quickly. The former "Monster Among Men" wiped every inch of the Ashippun Fireman's Picnic in Ashippun, Wisconsin. Strowman was victorious in a 2-on-3 handicap match with Kal Herro against opponents Tony Evans, Drew Hernandez & Tommy Boy.

Braun Strowman post-WWE

The show was centered around Strowman's return and marked his first pro wrestling match in over 15 months. The former two-time WWE RAW Tag Team champion did make an intense and dramatic appearance for Ring of Honor in December 2021, but never wrestled a match for the promotion. In February of 2022, Strowman debuted the formation of a faction in Ring of Honor called Control Your Narrative. Former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 led Strowman in this new faction, but it never materialized beyond one appearance on a TV taping.

Strowman also announced the formation of a new wrestling promotion in the spring of 2022, but the unique "fight club" style concept of the promotion lost momentum quickly.

Whether this appearance for GLCW is an indication that Strowman is open for business in the pro wrestling world is yet to be seen, but the Monster Among Men is clearly still active and just as monstrous as ever.