Janel Grant Representatives Issue Statement Ahead Of US Attorney Resignation
Representatives for Janel Grant have issued a statement regarding the impending resignation of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Mr. Williams is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where Ms. Grant’s civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE was filed. Ms. Grant’s lawsuit was stayed in May due to a non-public investigation by the Department of Justice.
MORE: Why Didn't Janel Grant Participate In Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary?
A spokesperson for Ms. Grant commented on the @WWESurvivors X account:
“The stay on Janel Grant's case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court.”
Damian Williams’ resignation is anticipated to occur on December 13th. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Clayton for Williams’ current post. Clayton was previously the head of the SEC during President-elect Trump’s first administration. During the transition, Deputy U.S. Attorney Edward Kim will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney.
Williams has also overseen several high-profile prosecutions, including those of Sean “Diddy” Combs, current New York Mayor Eric Adams, and Ghislaine Maxwell, amongst others.
Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, Mr. Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the corporate merger of WWE and UFC, on January 26th, one day after Ms. Grant’s lawsuit was filed. Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
