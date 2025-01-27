Jordynne Grace Reportedly Signs With WWE
One of the hottest free agent names in all of pro wrestling is reportedly WWE-bound.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sap reports former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has signed with WWE, as she had widely been speculated to. WWE has yet to announce the signing officially as of press time.
Sapp notes WWE was fully aware of her interest in joining the company as she was finishing up with TNA, which she did officially earlier this month at TNA Genesis. There, she lost to Tessa Blanchard and was given a sendoff backstage.
Grace thanked TNA and fans when posting a video of the occasion.
Grace spent nearly seven years with TNA and is one of the most successful women's performers in the company's history. She is a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and also held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Grace is also one of several women in TNA history to have held an intergender championship, becoming the inaugural TNA Digital Media Champion in 2021.
The 28-year-old made headlines in 2024 when she crossed over to WWE and appeared in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble while she was Knockouts Champion in TNA. She also showed up in NXT multiple times throughout 2024.
It is not yet clear whether or not Grace will appear in WWE on the main roster, or as a member of NXT. Her most recent appearance in NXT came in November at the company's show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Given WWE's partnership with TNA, it is entirely possible she has not wrestled her final match in a TNA ring. In fact, she even seems open to it.
