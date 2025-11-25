WWE And Ghostwrite Open Auction For Rare 35th Anniversary Undertaker Collectable

WWE and ghostwrite are celebrating the 35th anniversary of his debut, by releasing a brand new collectible toy that honors the 'undying legacy' of The Undertaker.

“Undertaker: Death Undefeated” tells the story of an athlete and artist who shaped the imaginations and embodied the darkest fears for generations of professional wrestling fans across the globe.

The 400% (11”) limited edition collectible figure has officially released on the ghostwrite website. There are only 100 in existence, and only 75 will be sold at auction.

“Undertaker: Death Undefeated” | ghostwrite

“Growing up in the 1990s, there was nothing more terrifying and awe-inspiring than Undertaker - the personification of death itself”, says Josh Luber, founder and CEO of ghostwrite. “For his 35th anniversary, it’s our honor to tell Taker’s story with a collectible ghost.”

“Undertaker: Death Undefeated” is the second collaboration between ghostwrite and WWE. In September, they partnered on a limited edition John Cena figure to commemorate his retirement from in-ring competition. The John Cena ghost was a massive hit among collectors, drawing record-setting levels of demand.

The WWE x ghostwrite Undertaker ghost will be sold via Blind Dutch Auction with the top 75 bidders securing their rare collectible at the set clearing price. The auction window is now open and collectors have four days to submit their bids.

The Undertaker debuted at WWE Survivor Series on November 22, 1990

The Undertaker's Hall of Fame career began at the fourth annual WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He competed in a traditional 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match as part of The Million Dollar Team captained by Ted DiBiase.

He did not make it to the final bell, but Taker did eliminate Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes before he was ultimately eliminated by count out. Ted DiBiase finished the match as the Sole Survivor, last eliminating Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

The traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match has gone by the wayside in recent years, with the Men's and Women's WarGames Matches taking over as the event's main attractions in 2022, but it's making a comeback this week.

TEAM SAMI vs. TEAM MFT



Who ya got in NEXT FRIDAY'S Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8P6kH9sR7m — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is taking place this Saturday November 29 inside of Petco Park in San Diego, California, but the night before on SmackDown, Sami Zayn will be leading a team of five competitors against Solo Sikoa and his MFT's.

That match was filmed last Friday night in Denver, with many WWE talent and staff getting the next few days off for the Thanksgiving holiday. We have those spoilers covered for you, if you choose to take a peek.

