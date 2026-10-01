Latest on Naomi’s WWE Return & AEW's Interest in Sheamus

Did the events of this week's episode of WWE Raw set up the long-awaited return of Naomi?

Monday's episode of Raw ended with NXT Superstar Jaida Parker running over Jacob Fatu with her car and joining up with Royce Keys and OTM in the 946 faction. With Roman Reigns too busy to assist his Bloodline family while dealing with LA Knight heading into Money in the Bank, the sides are once again uneven in favor of 946.

But Parker joining the 946 immediately sparked speculation that Jimmy Uso's wife, former multi-time Women's Champion Naomi, who we haven't seen on WWE programming since announcing her pregnancy back in 20,25 is set to make her long-awaited return. But is there any truth to the speculation? Or is it just a coincidence?

Naomi's WWE return expectations

This week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select discussed Naomi's potential return to WWE following Monday's angle on Raw.

According to a source, they haven't heard Naomi's name mentioned recently in relation to a return. As of SummerSlam, the expectation was that she would return to WWE programming by the end of the year.

While that might have been the plan two months ago, it seems abundantly clear based on Parker's involvement on Monday that things have changed regarding Naomi's return status. When Naomi will return is anyone's guess, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the 946 best proceed with caution in the coming weeks.

Naomi | WWE

Is AEW interested in bringing in Sheamus?

As far as Sheamus is concerned, while his 90-day non-compete with WWE reportedly ends today, WrestleVotes provided an update on AEW being a potential landing spot for the former multi-time World Champion.

According to an AEW source, the company is expected to show interest once the two sides can finally speak. They've also heard from some in the locker room that a handful of talents strongly support bringing the Celtic Warrior into the company.

Given the positive response the New Level has received since debuting for the company at All In: London, it seems that Sheamus would be another strong addition to the locker room.

Sheamus | Netflix

Whether Sheamus is truly AEW-bound or not is anyone's guess. But you can't deny that his hard-hitting style and locker room leadership would be a perfect fit for the company when he enters free agency this month.

Will the Celtic Warrior be the next to become All Elite? We'll find out soon enough.