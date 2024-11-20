Linda McMahon Named Secretary of Education Pick by President-Elect Donald Trump
Linda McMahon is headed back to Washington.
In a statement this evening, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has selected McMahon as his nominee for Secretary of Education.
“It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education," the President-elect wrote in a statement, posted to his Truth Social account.
"For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income. As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families.”
MORE: Vince McMahon Launching New Entertainment Company With Former WWE Executives
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, McMahon will oversee the Department of Education, and will be responsible for the oversight, direction, and coordination of all federal policies, programs, and activities related to education in the United States.
McMahon, who was CEO of WWE from 1980 to 2009, previously served in the first Trump administration as the administrator of the Small Business Administration beginning in 2017. In 2019, she resigned her post to lead America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC. McMahon also chairs the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank.
Prior to the nomination, McMahon was selected by the President-elect to co-lead a transition team to help vet incoming personnel and assist in policy creation prior to the election on November 5th.
In October, a lawsuit was filed against McMahon, her husband Vince McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings, by five former “Ring Boys” who have accused former WWE employees of abuse. The lawsuit claims that Mr. and Mrs. McMahon and other defendants were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.
