Logan Paul Age, Height, Wife (Fiancé), Brother, Prime Energy Drink & More
Logan Paul is an American influencer who has successfully made the transition to the pro wrestling world. Officially becoming a WWE superstar in 2022, Paul has established himself as one of the most recognizable names in the company.
Beyond his recent contributions to professional wrestling, he first gained notoriety as an influencer with shock value YouTube and Vine videos. From there, Logan also started his own brand and podcast. He then became a celebrity boxer, most notably fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr.
While Paul has found success as an entrepreneur, he has also been at the center of many controversies that has drawn the ire of the public. Logan's influence and shock jock persona have kept him in the spotlight for the better part of a decade.
Logan Paul's Age
Logan Paul was born on April 1, 1995, which makes him 29 years old at the time of this writing. Paul was born in the same year as fellow WWE superstars Dragon Lee and Berto of Los Garza.
Also born in 1995 are current AEW talent Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Bandido, Mansoor, Satnam Singh, Kris Statlander and Konosuke Takeshita as well as current TNA wrestler Tessa Blanchard.
Logan Paul's Height
Logan Paul has an official billed height of six feet two inches tall (6'2" / 188 cm), which has helped him establish himself as a WWE superstar in the current landscape of the promotion.
Paul is the same height as WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Macho Man Randy Savage and Mick Foley, as well as current WWE talent Shinsuke Nakamura and R-Truth.
Logan Paul's Wife
While Logan Paul is not currently married, the former WWE United States Champion began dating Danish model Nina Agdal in 2022. Paul proposed to Agdal in Italy back in July 2023.
The couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in September 2024.
Prime Energy Drink
Logan Paul and KSI founded Prime Energy Drink in 2022. With their reach, and with the help of other celebrity endorsements and influencers, the brand has exploded over the past few years to become a major player in the sports drink market.
The brand has partnered with the likes of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, Arsenal FC, WWE Undisputed Champions Cody Rhodes, WWE, UFC and many more.
Why is Logan Paul famous?
Logan Paul first gained fame in the pop culture world through his work as an influencer and online personality. He has over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, "Logan Paul Vlogs." Paul also has a popular podcast called "IMPAULSIVE" since 2018 and has over 4 million subscribers on their YouTube channel as well.
Paul has nearly 100 million follows across his social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.
Paul is also a boxer, having competed in his debut fight against KSI in 2016. In his first official boxing match, Logan defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification. He then transitioned to exhibition boxing in 2021 when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson
Following his brother Jake Paul's victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024, Logan told the Hall of Fame boxer that he would "kill him" after Tyson said he wanted to face Jake's brother next. Paul explained his actions by saying he is "an a**hole."
