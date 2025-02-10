WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Has Harsh Words For Logan Paul
The WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, says that she is better than Logan Paul.
During an interview with Grind City Media, Stratton spoke about an interaction she had backstage with Paul, claimed his words for her were "BS," and says that she is better than the social media megastar.
"The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul."- Tiffany Stratton (h/t Fightful)
Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion and appears to be primed for a major title match at WrestleMania. She won the title on the first Smackdown of 2025. Last week on Smackdown, Stratton faced-off with Charlotte Flair.
Flair and her had a war of words as Flair tries to decide which champion she'll challenge at WrestleMania. Because Charlotte won the Royal Rumble, she can call her shot against any champion in the company for the biggest show of the year in April.
Logan Paul was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by John Cena. This week on Raw, Paul will face Rey Mysterio with a spot inside the men's Elimination Chamber match on the line. The winner of that match will earn a world title match at WrestleMania 41.
