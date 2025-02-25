Logan Paul Makes CM Punk Bleed On WWE Raw
Logan Paul took one physical shot on CM Punk this week on WWE Raw, but made it count.
Paul opened this week's episode of Raw and ran down the Cincinnati audience for being worse than him. Paul then went on to claim he was the favorite to win the men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night.
This brought out CM Punk.
Punk will also compete in the Elimination Chamber this week. Once Punk got to the ring, Paul began running him down too. Paul told Punk that Punk hated him because he was successful at everything he does outside of the ring. He said Punk was a failure at everything.
In response, Punk told Paul that he meant nothing. He called Paul less than a flash in the pan and said that he is incapable of making history. Punk then said he would win the Elimination Chamber, go to WrestleMania, and beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
MORE: Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber
Punk and Paul stood face to face and mouthed off a that other. With Punk's arms outstretched, Paul slapped him right in the face and then scurried out of the ring. Punk began bleeding from the mouth and then told Paul that he'd realize how dangerous Punk is at Elimination Chamber.
The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will air live on Peacock from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will feature both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
