Major Update On The Wyatt Sicks Returning To WWE
After an absence that has lasted throughout all of 2025, one of WWE's most popular acts could be back on its way to television.
The Wyatt Sicks made their WWE debut in June of 2024, with Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross uniting in shocking form to pay homage to the late Bray Wyatt. The act's debut was one of WWE's most viral clips of the year, and the faction captured the attention of many inside and outside of wrestling.
Timing is everything in wrestling, though, and the group would only be on television into December before disappearing following a loss to The Final Testament.
It was reported that Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) was dealing with an injury that took several months to get cleared, and they were ultimately moved to SmackDown during their absence. They have yet to appear, however, despite rumors that they could be backs oon.
That may change imminently, though. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that new creative pitches have been made for the group to return to TV. Not only that, but Johnson adds their first appearance of the year could happen "sooner than you think."
Dallas was reportedly cleared months ago, and it appeared likely Alexa Bliss would be involved with the unit following her Royal Rumble return. However, she too disappeared from WWE TV following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but returned on May 9's SmackDown, teaming with WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.
It is not entirely clear if they will still be a part of SmackDown as originally planned.
