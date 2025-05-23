Goldberg Provides Update On WWE Retirement Match
It is looking like 2025 could be a major year for pro wrestling retirements, with John Cena well into his retirement tour while holding a world championship for a record-breaking 17th time. But his farewell run may not be the only WWE fans are left talking about come year's end.
Rumors have circulated for months that this year could see Goldberg sail into the sunset as well, with him formally announcing an upcoming WWE retirement match during an appearance on SEC Network in November of last year. He noted the impending match came about as a result of an offer from Triple H, one he was not expecting to receive. Still, though, there is no date set for a potential match.
Since then, he has posted updates on his training, as he formally began the process earlier this spring. The 58-year-old was a guest recently on the CarCast podcast, and provided more insight on how his training is going.
“I am doing good, I am feeling a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man and I’ve done a little kickboxing on the weekends, I am getting there man, got a little bit of time left but you know slowly but surely. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”- Goldberg
Notably, Goldberg did mention in the update he had a "little bit of time left," giving potential indication the match could take place in the second half of 2025.
It has been rumored Gunther could be his final opponent, as the former world champion has mentioned the WCW legend several times in promos over the past year, and even had a confrontation at Bad Blood in Atlanta. His last match was in February of 2022 in Saudi Arabia, losing to Roman Reigns.
